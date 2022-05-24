Last Saturday, Max Allegri handed Moise Kean a starting berth in the final fixture of the campaign when Juventus travelled to Florence for a meeting against Fiorentina.

Nevertheless, the team’s performance as a whole turned out to be utterly disastrous, with the players failing to create a single decent goal-scoring chance en route towards a well-deserved 0-2 defeat.

For his part, Kean had zero shots on goal and only three passes before being mercifully subbed out at the 79th minute.

For obvious reasons, Calciomercato picked the young Juventus striker amongst the biggest eleven flops from the final round of the Serie A campaign.

The Italy international is joined in attack by Cagliari duo, Joao Pedro and Leonardo Pavoletti, who’s shortcomings in front of goal culminated in the Sardinians’ relegation to Serie A.

Moreover, Adrien Rabiot also makes an appearance on the unceremonious list following an underwhelming performance in the middle of the park.

The formation also includes a host of Sassuolo players who failed to show up at the Mapei Stadium, paving the way for Milan’s title celebration.

Serie A Round 38 Flops (3-4-3): Strakosha (Lazio); Ayhan (Sassuolo), Radovanovic (Salernitana), Ferrari (Sassuolo); Muldur (Sassuolo), Lopez (Sassuolo), Rabiot (Juventus), Ruggeri (Salernitana); Kean (Juventus), Pavoletti (Cagliari), Joao Pedro (Cagliari)