While Juventus couldn’t come away with all three points on Sunday, at least they managed to end their three-match losing streak in Serie A with an away 1-1 draw in Bologna.

Yet, this hasn’t shielded some Bianconeri stars from criticism, and a couple of them landed on the unceremonious Flop list.

Calciomercato named Juventus duo Danilo and Nicolò Fagioli in the worst XI formation of Serie A Round 32.

The Brazilian gave away a spot kick early on with a challenge on Riccardo Orsolini, which allowed the latter to break the deadlock.

For the third week in a row, Fagioli receives this undesirable mention. However, this one feels slightly harsh.

While it wasn’t the 22-year-old’s best showing, he tried his best to regain possession and came extremely close to snatching an equalizer, only to be denied by two stunning saves from Lukasz Skorupski.

Max Allegri hauled him off early in the second half, but it was a tactical change that switched the formation from 4-3-3 to 4-4-2.

On another note, longtime Juventus transfer target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is also in the formation following an underwhelming display for Lazio against Inter. He’s also joined by his brother Vanja who conceded two Atalanta goals from narrow angles.

Serie A Flops (3-4-3): V. Milinkovic-Savic (Torino); Kalulu (Milan), Acerbi (Inter), Danilo (Juventus); Depaoli (Verona), Fagioli (Juventus), Vecino (Lazio), Udogie (Udinese); S. Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio), Pinamonti (Sassuolo), Lauriente (Sassuolo)