For the second weekend in a row, Juventus return empty-handed from their travels. The Bianconeri took on Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium, but succumbed to a 0-1 defeat on the back of an abysmal performance.

At the end of the matchday, Calciomercato named the worst formation from the 30th round of Serie A, and it includes two Juventus players.

The first is Nicolò Fagioli who had a torrid evening that ended in tears. The young midfielder committed a blunder in his attempt to clear the ball, thus gifting Gregoire Defrel the opportunity to snatch the winner for the Neroverdi.

The second inclusion is arguably a harsh one. In fairness, Dusan Vlahovic chased every desperate ball that his teammates through in his direction, but he just lacked proper service. Nonetheless, this wasn’t enough to spare him this unwanted recognition.

The list also includes Juventus loanee Koni De Winter. The young defender has been largely impressive this season at Empoli, but his slow reaction allowed Cyriel Dessers to score the winner for Cremonese on Friday.

Another familiar name for Bianconeri supporters is Roberto Pereyra. The Udinese man had a forgettable outing at the Olimpico Stadium. His handball gifted Roma a penalty kick, and then he failed to equalize from the spot.

Serie A Round 30 Flops (4-3-1-2):Perisan (Empoli); Dumfries (Inter), De Winter (Empoli), Bastoni (Inter), Udogie (Udinese); Fagioli (Juventus), Ricci (Torino), Pereyra (Udinese); De Ketelaere (Milan); Pinamonti (Sassuolo), Vlahovic (Juventus)