While it wasn’t a disastrous performance by any means, Juventus still left the pitch empty-handed after suffering their third defeat in a row,

The Bianconeri hosted Napoli at the Allianz Stadium, but the thrilling encounter was eventually decided by Giacomo Raspadori’s injury-time winner.

Juan Cuadrado was the main culprit as he went down in the Partenopei’s penalty box seeking a spot-kick, and he remained on the ground while Luciano Spalletti’s men launched an attack and scored a goal with Raspadori completely unmarked.

Therefore, Calciomercato named Cuadrado as one of the flops in the worst formation of Serie A Round 31.

Moreover, Nicolò Fagioli also appears on the list for the second weekend in a row, albeit harshly. The source notes that the young midfielder failed to cover for Cuadrado’s absence at the back in the play that led to Napoli’s winner.

Some of the other notable names on the list include Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio who had a torrid evening in Bergamo, gifting Atalanta a third goal with a shocking howler, and Lazio striker Ciro Immobile who fired blank against in his side’s defeat against Torino.

Serie A Round 31 Flops (4-3-3): Rui Patricio (Roma); Cuadrado (Juventus), Ismajli (Empoli), Quarta (Fiorentina), Augello (Sampdoria); Fagioli (Juventus), Winks (Sampdoria), Ndombele (Napoli); Ceesay (Lecce), Immobile (Lazio), Barrow (Bologna)