This evening, all eyes will be on the Allianz Stadium which will host a major Serie A battle between Juventus and Napoli.

This encounter pits Max Allegri’s men against the reigning Italian champions who started their campaign on a negative note.

The Partenopei’s poor start prompted club president Aurelio De Laurentiis to sack Rudi Garcia and appoint Walter Mazzarri for a second spell. Yet, the Southerners still suffered an agonizing defeat at the hands of Inter last weekend.

As for the Old Lady, this will be a crucial test fpr their resilience. The Bianconeri will be looking to overcome their visitors and continue to pile pressure on the league leaders Inter.

But according to JuventusNews24, Andrea Cambiaso and Federico Gatti will have to be cautious as they’re only one booking away from suspension.

So if either man collects a yellow card this evening, he’ll end up serving a one-match ban against Genoa next weekend.

While the team will be primarily focused on tonight’s big clash, we must remember that every match is worth three points, and the away fixture at the Luigi Ferraris won’t be an easy one.

Gatti will be coming against the elusive Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, so a booking sounds more likely than not.

The good news for Allegri is that Danilo and Alex Sandro are back, providing options at the back. Therefore, losing the Italian defender’s services for a week won’t be too devastating.

However, replacing Cambiaso would be tricker. The wingback is covering on the right side since Timothy Weah remains out of action and Weston McKennie is making up for the deficit in the middle of the park.

Therefore, Allegri will be hoping to have the former Genoa man at his disposal against his former club.