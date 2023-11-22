Juve is the biggest club in Italian football and has some of the highest earners in the Italian top flight.

The Bianconeri have lured players from other clubs in Serie A by offering them much bigger salaries for years and will continue to do so.

A new list of the top earners by net salary in the Italian top flight has been revealed and Juve has a number of the players on it.

Football Italia reveals Dusan Vlahovic and Adrien Rabiot take home 7m euros net per annum, making them the joint highest earners in the league alongside Romelu Lukaku.

Wojciech Szczesny makes 6.5m euros per term net and is the second-highest earner in the league.

Alex Sandro makes 6m euros per season, making him the third-highest earner alongside the likes of Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Calhanoglu.

Juve FC Says

We are the biggest club in the country, so it is hardly a surprise that we pay this much money in salaries.

Our players have to deliver in the domestic competitions this term to justify why we pay them so much money to play for us.

They have made a good start to the term, but we hope they can improve further.