Italy coach Luciano Spalletti could resort to Juventus duo Andrea Cambiaso and Nicolo Fagioli for the big showdown against Croatia tomorrow night.

The Azzurri rallied from behind to beat Albania by two goals to one in their opening Euro 2024 fixture. However, they suffered a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Spain in the second group-stage match.

In their third and decisive tilt, the defending champions will be gunning for a positive result against Croatia to advance to the knockout stages.

Following the team’s abysmal display against La Roja, Spalletti could decide to ring some changes to his starting lineup.

Moreover, Federico Dimarco sustained a calf injury, which will force the former Napoli manager to bring in a replacement on the left flank.

According to IlBianconero, Cambiaso could get the nod at left-back but would have to overcome competition from Inter veteran Matteo Darmian.Both players are capable of playing on either lane.

Moreover, Spalletti could also consider dropping Giovanni Di Lorenzo following his woeful performance against Spain.

In this case, there would be room for both Darmian and Cambiaso in the lineup that will take on Croatia on Monday night.

As for the middle of the park, Nicolo Barella is the only player who is assured of a starting berth.

Arsenal veteran Jorginho could lose his place after failing to make a positive impact in the previous fixture. This would prompt a selection dilemma for the Azzurri boss who would have to choose between Bryan Cristante and the technical Fagioli.

The Roma midfielder can offer a physical presence, while Fagioli provides an elegant touch.

Federico Chiesa has been the only Juventus player to feature in Italy’s starting formation in Euro 2024, so it remains to be seen if he’ll maintain his berth tomorrow.