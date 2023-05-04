Two Juventus players could move to Arsenal in the summer

Two Juventus stars are on Arsenal’s radar as the Gunners seek to rebuild their squad ahead of the summer transfer window.

They are still battling to win the Premier League this season and are desperate to reinforce their squad and ensure they compete again next term.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Gunners could go on a spending spree that will see them add new players to their squad.

It reveals Adrien Rabiot and Dusan Vlahovic are on their shopping list and Juve could lose both men to the Gunners.

Rabiot would be a free agent in the summer, while Vlahovic has remained on their radar since he played for Fiorentina.

They are willing to invest a huge sum on the Serbian so he can lead their line for several seasons.

Juve FC Says

Arsenal has done well this season and will seek to bolster their group at the end of the term.

However, we are not a small club and should fight hard to keep our players away from them.

Vlahovic is worth a lot of money, but we should be prepared to keep him at all costs because he is a key player for us.

Rabiot has also been an important contributor and we should keep him in the group.