Two Juventus players earn high praise after Italy beat Belgium

The Italian media have praised Manuel Locatelli and Federico Chiesa for their performance as Italy beat Belgium to win third place at the Nations League Finals.

The Azzurri had suffered heartbreak in the semi-final when Spain beat them 2-1 to end their 37-game unbeaten run.

They were keen to at least earn the third place in the competition and Belgium were tough opponents.

But Roberto Mancini’s men held their own and returned to winning ways with goals from Nicolo Barella and a penalty from Domenico Berardi.

Chiesa and Locatelli have become fixtures in the Italian national team and proved their worth in the game.

They both started the match with Locatelli playing the entirety of it while Chiesa was subbed off late on and replaced by Federico Bernardeschi.

Tuttomercatoweb rates Chiesa 7.5 out of 10 and praised him for continuing to torment the Belgian defence.

He also gave Thibaut Courtois a lot of work to do and earned the penalty that Italy scored to make it 2-0

They deployed Locatelli in the “control room” according to the report and he performed his task admirably well.

They rated his performance at 6.5/10 and said he gave a “positive, orderly and precise performance.”

These players will now hopefully take their form back to Juve and help them maintain their unbeaten run.