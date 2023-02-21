Two Juventus players feature in best formation of Serie A Round 23

Last Sunday, Juventus prevailed over Spezia at the Alberto Picco Stadium, returning home with three important points that lift them to the 7th place in the Serie A standings – in spite of the 15-point deduction.

Although the action wasn’t pleasing to the eye, Moise Kean broke the deadlock after 32 minutes, while Angel Di Maria replaced him in the second period to wrap up the win with another goal.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri also resorted to Mattia Perin’s prowess between the sticks. The custodian made two spectacular saves late in the match to preserve the two-goal cushion.

Therefore, Calciomercato included Di Maria and Perin in the best formation from Serie A Round 23.

The fantasy lineup also included Napoli’s magical duo of Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with each scoring a fabulous goal against Sassuolo. Kosovan defender Amir Rrahmani made it a trio of Partenopei stars.

The formation also featured two former Juventus players in Riccardo Orsolini and Leonardo Spinazzola. The Bologna winger scored a last-gasp winner against Sampdoria at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium, while the Roma wingback provided a spectacular backheel assist versus Verona.

Serie A Round 23 (4-2-3-1): Perin (Juventus); Marusic (Lazio), Thiaw (Milan), Rrahmani (Napoli), Spinazzola (Roma); Blin (Lecce), Mkhitaryan (Inter); Orsolini (Bologna), Di Maria (Juventus), Kvaratskhelia (Napoli), Osimhen (Napoli).