Two Juventus players feature in the list of the worst players of the season so far

Juventus has made a mixed start to the season if we want to put it mildly.

On a more serious note, the Bianconeri has made their worst start to the season when compared to most of the campaigns before now.

Their poor form has been the product of some poor performances from some of their players.

Several players at the club like Cristiano Ronaldo have been in fine form and the team has missed him when he hasn’t played for the club.

However, there are other players who have been playing for the team, but they haven’t been pulling their weight.

Calciomercato has made a list of players who have been flops since the start of the season in Serie A and two Juventus stars made the list.

The list looked at players who have played at least three league games this season and it shows that some are really struggling at this start of the campaign.

The two Juventus players who made the list are Federico Bernardeschi and Paulo Dybala.

This season has been a tough one for both players as they struggle to find their place in Andrea Pirlo’s team.

Dybala is looking to be in a better position and might become prominent when he hits top form, but Bernardeschi has a lot of competition and time will tell if he will remain at the club next season.