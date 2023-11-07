On Sunday night, Juventus earned a hard-fought victory over Fiorentina at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence.

Fabio Miretti finally opened his scoring account for the club by finishing off a lovely team play in the 10th minute.

The Bianconeri then dropped back and fought tooth and nail to protect the result until the final whistle.

Gleison Bremer marshaled the backline, delivering a masterclass at the back.

Therefore, TuttoMercatoWeb picked the Italian midfielder and the Brazilian defender in the Best XI formation of Serie A Round 11. Bremer and Miretti both received ratings of 7/10.

For his part, Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was also brilliant between the posts. However, he missed out on a spot in favor of Udinese goalkeeper Marco Silvestri. The latter denied Milan with a flurry of acrobatic saves.

The fantasy line-up also includes Inter playmaker Hakan Calganoglu who led his side towards a vital away win in Bergamo.

The attack consisted of Monza striker Lorenzo Colombo who scored a brace, Napoli star Giacomo Raspadori and 17-year-old Frosinone sensation Arijon Ibrahimovic.

Here is the full list as published by the source (4-3-3):

Marco Silvestri (Udinese) 7.5

Gabriele Zappa (Cagliari) 7

Jaka Bijol (Udinese) 7

Bremer (Juventus) 7

Nicola Zalewski (Roma) 7

Lewis Ferguson (Bologna) 7

Fabio Miretti (Juventus) 7

Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter) 7

Arijon Ibrahimovic ( Frosinone) 7.5

Lorenzo Colombo (Monza) 7.5

Giacomo Raspadori (Naples) 7.5