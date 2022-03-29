Two Juventus players in Italy’s expected lineup: Chiellini’s swansong?

Five nights following the heartbreaking defeat to North Macedonia, Italy will take on their Turkish hosts in an almost meaningless friendly encounter.

Both sides were eliminated from the Semi Finals of the World Cup playoffs last Thursday, so they find themselves embroiled in a meeting that neither side desired.

According to Football Italia, Giorgio Chiellini will captain the Azzurri this evening, as Roberto Mancini maintains his 4-3-3 lineup.

The probable formation will witness a complete revamp from the one that started against the North Macedonians in Palermo, with only Gianluigi Donnarumma maintaining his spot between the posts.

This could well be the Italy contest for the Juventus captain, who could opt to retire from international duty following the match.

After missing out on Qatar 2022, the 37-year-old is unlikely to make it for another international tournament. Hence, he’s widely expected to leave the national team.

Alongside Chiellini, the source expects Lazio’s Francesco Acerbi to start at the back. The defense will include another Bianconeri player, as Mattia De Sciglio could start on the right, while Cristiano Biraghi takes the opposite flank.

The midfield will be comprised of Sandro Tonali, Bryan Cristante and Marco Pessina. In attack, Nicolo Zaniolò joins Sassuolo duo Gianluca Scamacca and Giacomo Raspadori.

Probable Italy lineup (4-3-3): Donnarumma (PSG); De Sciglio (Juventus), Acerbi (Lazio), Chiellini (Juventus), Biraghi (Fiorentina); Tonali (Milan), Cristante (Roma), Pessina (Atalanta); Zaniolo (Roma), Scamacca (Sassuolo), Raspadori (Sassuolo)