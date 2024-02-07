Last Sunday, Juventus suffered a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Inter in a massive Derby d’Italia that pitted the two main Scudetto contenders in a heated head-to-head affair.

Sadly for the Bianconeri, they failed to deliver a convincing performance that matches the grand occasion, instead leaving the initiative to their arch-rivals.

This strategy proved costly when Federico Gatti directed the ball into his own net towards the end of the first half.

This ended up being the lone difference between the two sides, mostly thanks to Wojciech Szczesny’s heroics who spared the Bianconeri a bigger defeat while his teammates were unable to threaten in the final third.

But despite scoring the own goal, Gatti doesn’t make an appearance on the Flop XI lineup from Serie A Round 23 mustered by TuttoMercatoWeb.

On the other hand, Dusan Vlahovic “earned” this unwanted recognition following a frustrating night at the office.

The Serbian’s hot run ended with a forgettable display at San Siro that saw him squandering his team’s best chance of the match with a heavy first touch.

Adrien Rabiot is also on the list after enduring a torrid evening against Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolo Barella and company.

This might be a slightly harsh inclusion since the 28-year-old had just returned from injury and was understandably not in his sharpest form.

Here is the full list as published by TMW: