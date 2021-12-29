Two Juventus players leaning towards free agency at the end of the season

While the likes of Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado and Federico Bernardeschi should all be rewarded with new contracts in the first few months of the year, other Juventus players could already be contemplating free agency.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Mattia Perin and Mattia De Sciglio are both set to leave Turin once their deals expire at the end of the season.

The report explains how both Italians are unhappy with their current status in the team and their lack of playing time.

So unless their situations improve, they will bid the Old Lady farewell at the end of the campaign.

Both men returned from their loan spells last summer. The goalkeeper spent 18 months with Genoa, while the fullback enjoyed a French experience at Lyon.

Juve FC say

Since his initial arrival back in 2018, Perin has never been able to cement himself as the club’s starting goalkeeper.

Last summer, he was hoping to secure a move that would provide him with more playing time ahead of the 2022 World Cup (if Italy makes it anyway), but Max Allegri was adamant on maintaining his services.

Truth to be told, the shot-stopper’s position at Juventus is unlikely to improve between now and June, especially with Wojciech Szczesny finding his best form again, so we can all expect him to leave at the end of the campaign.

As for De Sciglio, he was displaying signs of improvement against the likes of Roma and Zenit before sustaining an injury that kept him out for a while.

The former Milan man can still prove to be an important member of the squad if he manages to put on another solid run. So his position remains uncertain.