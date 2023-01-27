Two Juventus players make the list of top 100 players in 2022

Juventus has some of the best Serie A players on their books, but the Bianconeri remain one club that has underachieved in the last two years.

It is hard to separate a team’s performance from the input of its players, which means Juve is struggling because some of their key men are.

The Bianconeri had a good few weeks before 15 points were deducted from them, but in 2022, only two of their men qualified to be named among the top 100 players in the world.

The Guardian named Angel di Maria and Dusan Vlahovic as the two Juventus players who did well enough last year to make the list.

The World Cup winner placed 38, while the striker placed 66 on the list.

Juve FC Says

We remain one of the world’s biggest clubs and having two men on that list despite doing poorly as a whole is a major positive.

When we begin to do better and probably win the league again, more Juve men will make the list in the future.

For now, we must remain focused on our rebuild as the club attempts to still make the European places despite the recent points deduction.