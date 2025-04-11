Juventus midfield maestro Weston McKennie and goalkeeper Mattia Perin have been named in an ongoing investigation into alleged illegal online betting activities, as reported by Football-Italia. The inquiry, led by the Milan Prosecutor’s Office, involves several Serie A players, including Nicolò Zaniolo (Fiorentina), Leandro Paredes (Roma), and Alessandro Florenzi (AC Milan). However, authorities have clarified that there is no evidence linking McKennie, Perin, or others to betting on football matches.

McKennie, a versatile and dynamic player, has been instrumental for Juventus this season. His adaptability and tactical intelligence have made him a crucial asset under new manager Igor Tudor, who recently took the reins following Thiago Motta’s departure. Tudor’s appointment marks a significant shift for Juventus, with the Croatian manager aiming to restore the club’s competitive edge in Serie A.

Mattia Perin, who has been sharing goalkeeping duties with Michele De Gregorio, has also been named in the investigation. Despite the off-field developments, Perin remains focused on his performances, providing solid backup and competition for the starting spot. His professionalism and consistency have been invaluable to Juventus, especially during a period of transition.

The investigation centres on the use of unauthorised platforms for poker and other games, with potential penalties being minor if found guilty. The Italian Football Federation may conduct its own inquiry, but bans are unlikely unless football-related betting is discovered.

It is also not just Serie A and football that have been drawn into the investigation, Leeds United’s Junior Firpo and Tennis star Matteo Gigante have also been named.

As Juventus navigates these challenges, the team remains committed to achieving a strong finish under Tudor’s guidance. With a new managerial setup and ongoing investigations, McKennie and Perin’s dedication to the club’s success on the pitch continues to be a beacon of stability amidst change.