Juventus duo Dusan Vlahovic and Joseph Nonge landed unwanted spots in the Flop XI of Serie A Round 27 set by TuttoMercatoWeb.

The Bianconeri suffered a 1-2 defeat at the hands of rivals Napoli at the Maradona Stadium on Sunday night.

Nevertheless, Max Allegri’s men put up a decent showing and had several chances to take the lead. However, it just wasn’t Vlahovic’s night.

The Serbian spurned three inviting chances in the first half, with one hitting the post.

Eventually, it was Napoli who took the lead before halftime through Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s deflected volley.

While Federico Chiesa managed to come up with a late equalizer, it was short-lived, as the Partenopei restored their lead when the inexperienced Nonge gave away a spot kick for a needless stomp on Victor Osimhen’s foot.

Both Vlahovic and Nonge had the character to admit their mistakes and take responsibility for the defeat.

Yet, they still landed on the worst lineup of the Serie A weekend.

The duo are also joined by former Juventus left-back Luca Pellegrini who was the first of three Lazio players to earn a red card in his team’s chaotic defeat to Milan on Friday.

Here is the full list as published by TMW:

Marco Carnesecchi (Atalanta) 5.5

Festy Ebosele (Udinese) 5

Luca Ranieri (Fiorentina) 5

Triantafyllos Pasalidis (Salernitana) 5

Luca Pellegrini (Lazio) 5

Samuele Ricci (Torino) 4.5

Joseph Nonge (Juventus) 4

Matheus Henrique (Sassuolo) 4

Pontus Almqvist (Lecce) 5

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) 5

M’Baye Niang (Empoli) 4.5