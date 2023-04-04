Two Juventus players picked for the best formation of Serie A Round 28

While it wasn’t the most fascinating display, Juventus did just enough to collect three points at Hellas Verona’s expense over the weekend.

The Bianconeri created very few chances, but Moise Kean was clinical enough to convert a rare opportunity into a goal. The Italian’s strike was the lone difference between the two sides.

Therefore, Calciomercato picked Kean for the best formation from Serie A Round 28, spearheading a 4-3-3 lineup that is dominated by Milan stars.

The Rossoneri stunned the world by dismantling runaway league leaders Napoli at the Maradona Stadium with four unanswered goals.

Rafael Leao and Brahim Diaz stole the headlines, so they rightfully join Kean in attack. Theo Hernandez, Simon Kjaer and Sandro Tonali feature in the lineup as well.

Nonetheless, Juventus also have another player in the formation in the shape of Federico Gatti. The defender produced a sharp display at the back and even put Gleison Bremer through on goal with a clever set-up.

The ideal lineup also includes Fiorentina duo Giacomo Bonaventura and Pietro Terracciano who led the Viola towards a memorable victory over Inter at the Giuseppe Meazza.

Serie A Round 28 XI (4-3-3): Terracciano (Fiorentina); Posch (Bologna), Kjaer (Milan), Gatti (Juventus), Hernandez (Milan); Wijnaldum (Roma), Tonali (Milan), Bonaventura (Fiorentina); Diaz (Milan), Kean (Juventus), Leao (Milan)