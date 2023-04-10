Following Saturday’s defeat in the Italian capital, Juventus returned to their base to start their preparations for Thursday’s crucial clash against Sporting.

The Bianconeri will host the Portuguese giants at the Allianz Stadium for the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals.

At the moment, Max Allegri almost has a full squad to choose from, but he’ll be looking to retrieve a couple of additional options ahead of the midweek encounter.

According to TuttoJuve, Paul Pogba and Mattia De Sciglio are hoping to shake off their knocks and put themselves at the manager’s disposal for the big showdown against Sporting.

The Italian wingback missed the weekend’s trip to Rome due to a slight injury, so he could well make his return and perhaps even push for a starting role.

But as we all know, the Frenchman’s condition is far more complicated. The midfielder has been dealing with never-ending injury concerns since his return to Turin last July. He has only been able to feature in two official matches this season, both coming from the bench.

At this point, Pogba’s campaign seems to be beyond salvation, but the 2018 World Cup winner will be hoping to offer some sort of useful contribution before the end of the campaign which would certainly boost his morale ahead of next season.

So let’s see if he can prove his fitness ahead of Thursday’s contest.