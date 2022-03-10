Two Juventus players recover ahead of Sampdoria encounter

Following a dreadful few weeks on the injury front, the crisis at Juventus is beginning to ease up.

Last weekend, Max Allegri deployed Daniele Rugani from the start against Spezia, while Federico Bernardeschi made his return in the second half.

While a significant number of players remains unavailable, another two should return to the fold this weekend.

According to JuventusNews24, Alex Sandro and Mattia De Sciglio trained regularly with the rest of the squad on Thursday. The two fullbacks should be ready to feature on Saturday, when Juventus travels to Liguria for an away fixture against Sampdoria.

The Brazilian hurt himself during the Champions League clash against Villarreal in Spain two weeks ago, while the Italian missed last weekend’s match due to a slight knock.

Moreover, Juan Cuadrado should be healthy as well after recovering form a flu. The Colombian was missing in yesterday’s open training session.

Therefore, Allegri will have more options on the flanks, but the other departments are still suffering from the lack of personnel.

The midfield in particular took a big hit following Weston McKennie’s season-ending injury, while Denis Zakaria remains out for another couple of weeks.

Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini are also working on their recoveries, but Federico Chiesa and Kaio Jorge remain long-term absentees.