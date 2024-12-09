Juventus have received a boost from the infirmary as Douglas Luiz and Weston McKennie should be available for the Champions League contest against Manchester City.

Both clubs are enduring a torrid run amidst an injury crisis, but the Bianconeri will be desperate to gain points on the European stage where they haven’t won on the last three matchdays, leaving them lying in the mid-table.

Over the past few weeks, Thiago Motta’s squad has been pared down to the bone. At one time, the club had nine first-team players on the treatment table. And even though Andrea Cambiaso’s injury against Bologna was untimely, the situation on this front is gradually improving, as Dusan Vlahovic and Nicolo Savona have already made their way back to the pitch, while another duo is set to follow.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, McKennie and Douglas Luiz are both expected to be in the matchday squad against Pep Guardiola’s band.

For the Brazilian, this will be a special occasion since he had played for Manchester City U23 earlier in his career. The 26-year-old has been out of action since succumbing to injury during the warm-ups ahead of the Champions League contest against Stuttgart in October.

The former Aston Villa star was already enduring an underwhelming start to life in Turin, but he’ll be hoping to turn the page with his return from injury.

On the other hand, McKennie had another rollercoaster summer, as he started on the fringes before being restored to the squad after penning a new contract. The Texan then cemented himself as a regular starter in the middle of the park, and was even fielded as a makeshift centre-forward in his most recent outing against Milan, with Vlahovic unavailable.

While neither player is expected to start, it remains to be seen if Motta will resort to their services in the second half.