Today, Juventus will take on Maccabi Haifa in an away Champions League fixture. The Bianconeri have already beaten their foes last week, and need another three points to maintain their slight hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

While the Bianconeri are expecting a win over the European minnows on Tuesday, their next task in the competition will be considerably more complicated.

On October 25, the Italians will travel to Lisbon for a crunch battle against Benfica. Therefore it would paramount for Max Allegri to have his best players available for what could be a decisive encounter.

But according to TuttoJuve, Fabio Miretti and Danilo both risk receiving one-match bans for the big battle against the Portuguese.

The young Italian midfielder and the experienced Brazilian defender both sustained yellow cards during the opening fixture against Paris Saint Germain in the French capital. They then received bookings in the home match against Benfica.

Therefore, if Danilo and Miretti earn their third bookings of the season during the away fixture against Maccabi, they will be suspended for the trip to Lisbon.

Danilo has been one of the most reliable defenders for Max Allegri this season. However, his previous bookings could prompt the manager to rest him in today’s fixture.

As for Miretti, he remains an important squad member, even if his playing time reduced following the returns of Adrien Rabiot and Manuel Locatelli.