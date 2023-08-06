Following a draw with Milan and a win over Real Madrid, Juventus return home after gaining a significant morale boost from their US summer tour.

Several Bianconeri stars managed to impress in their American outings, which could prove to be a turning point for some.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, Weston McKennie and Andrea Cambiaso are now likely to stay at Juventus for the next campaign.

Both players delivered the goods in the two friendly encounters played on American soil. But for the USMNT star, there is an additional reason to keep him among Max Allegri’s ranks.

As the source explains, Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessié is on the verge of finalizing his transfer to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli.

The Ivorian recently emerged as the primary target for the Juventus management. The directors were looking to enhance the midfield department by adding a prominent name who already had his exploits in Serie A.

But with Kessié out of reach, Juventus will be looking to keep McKennie at Continassa to avoid a shortage of midfield options. This is a major turnaround for the Texan who was supposedly on the transfer only list a few weeks ago.

For his part, Cambiaso proved to be a competent option on the wings. The Italian can play on both flanks.

So with Timothy Weah cementing himself a starting role on the right side, the management could decide to identify Cambiaso as his main replacement instead of pursuing a new wingback.