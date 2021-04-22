Two Juventus players set to return ahead of Fiorentina clash

Whilst Juventus have been struggling on the injury front throughout the season, luckily for Andrea Pirlo, things are easing up a little bit.

The young tactician had to do without Paulo Dybala for most of the campaign, including a three-month layout between January and April.

And just when the Argentine is starting to regain his full fitness, the manager lost yet another key member up front in the form of Federico Chiesa.

The Italian winger has been one of the best performers in black and white since the beginning of the season, but he left the pitch early in the second half against Atalanta last Sunday.

The former Fiorentina man was unavailable for the midweek encounter against Parma, but luckily for the Bianconeri supporters he could be set for a quick return.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), Juventus will be hoping to have Chiesa available for the clash against his former side.

Moreover, Merih Demiral was left out of the squad against Parma on Wednesday due to muscle fatigue, but he should also be fit again prior to Sunday’s clash.

Whilst the Turkish defender won’t be expected to start – with Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt all being ahead of him on Pirlo’s pecking order – Chiesa would definitely be included in the starting lineup if he proves to be fully fit.

The Old Lady lost the earlier encounter against Fiorentina by three unanswered goals, which happened to be the club’s first Serie A defeat in the current campaign.