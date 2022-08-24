For one reason or another, Juventus found themselves in the midst of an injury crisis from the very start of the campaign.

While Paul Pogba had sustained a knock during the US tour, fellow newcomer Angel Di Maria stopped during the season opener against Sassuolo.

However, there appear to be some positive news in store for Max Allegri, as he’s about to regain the services of two important players at the back.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Wojciech Szczesny and Leonardo Bonucci will return to the squad ahead of next weekend’s major clash.

Juventus will host Roma this Saturday in a match that will witness Paulo Dybala’s return to the Allianz Stadium after leaving the club at the end of last season.

Despite serving well in the Pole’s absence, Mattia Perin should vacate his spot between the sticks in favor of Szczesny who remains the first choice in Allegri’s pecking order.

The 32-year-old has a knack for producing great performances against his old employers. Last season he pulled off two spot kick saves during the two fixtures against the Giallorossi.

As for the captain, he was left out the starting formation against Sampdoria due to fatigue suffered during the opening round. However, he will likely return to partner Gleison Bremer at the back, relegating Daniele Rugani to the bench.