Two Juventus players suggested as bargaining chips in Milinkovic-Savic negotiations

May 5, 2023 - 6:00 pm

As per custom, speculations regarding a potential Juventus swoop for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic intensify as the summer transfer market approaches.

This has been one of the club’s longest-running transfer sagas, as the Serbian has been on the Old Lady’s shortlist for several years.

So do the Bianconeri stand a genuine chance of landing the Lazio star this summer?

According to Calciomercato, the 100-million euro valuation is a thing of the past, as Lazio president Claudio Lotito would be willing to entertain offers in the region of 40 million.

But while the patron is waiting for the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United to surge forward with lucrative proposals, the Premier League clubs are yet to make a move.

The source adds that Milinkovic-Savic is an old favorite of Juventus manager Max Allegri. So if the latter were to remain at Continassa beyond the summer, he could request an onslaught on the Biancocelesti star.

Yesterday, it was reported that Juventus launched an opening bid of 25 million euros for the coveted midfielder. However, this sum remains too low to satisfy Lotito.

Therefore, the source claims that the Bianconeri will attempt to persuade the capital side by adding one or two players as bargaining chips.

The first is Luca Pellegrini who’s currently on loan at Lazio until the end of the season, while the second name mentioned is Nicolò Rovella.

The young midfielder is enjoying a brilliant campaign on loan at Monza, and Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri is said to be a keen admirer of his.

1 Comment

    Reply Phoenix Juve May 5, 2023 at 6:50 pm

    We should add Locatelli instead of Rovella to be honest

