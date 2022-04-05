Two Juventus players to miss Calgiari trip after receiving match bans

After enduring a grueling injury crisis that started in February, things were gradually improving for Juventus, with Max Allegri regaining the majority of this players.

Nevertheless, things took a turn to the worse last Sunday, as a tearful Manuel Locatelli left the pitch with a knee injury. The midfielder will be out for approximately four weeks.

However, that wasn’t the end of the Bianconeri’s woes from the disappointing Derby d’Italia, as two of their players will be suspended for the next Serie A fixture.

According to Calciomercato, Alvaro Morata and Mattia De Sciglio will have to serve a one-match ban, which will rule them out of the Old Lady’s away trip to Cagliari next Saturday.

For the Spaniard, the decision was an obvious one, as he received his fifth yellow card of the Serie A campaign which resulted in his ban.

But the unpleasant surprise for Juventus was the presence of the fullback on the sports judge’s list. Apparently, the Italian had some harsh words to say regarding match official following the Inter clash.

The showdown between the two rivals was marred by controversial refereeing decisions, with critical incidents favoring the Nerazzurri.

Therefore, De Sciglio may have said some unpleasant words towards the official in the tunnel after the end of the match. The former Milan man also received a fine of 5,000 euros.