Dusan Vlahovic and Moise Kean are facing uncertainties ahead of the upcoming Serie A match against Atalanta this Sunday due to lingering injuries that have led to separate training sessions for both players, as reported by Romeo Agresti.

Kean was sidelined in the previous match against Lecce due to a fibula injury, while Vlahovic, despite making an appearance in the second half of that game, is currently grappling with lower back pain.

Max Allegri will closely monitor their fitness in the lead-up to the match, but there is a genuine possibility that they may not be ready to participate.

Following their 1-0 victory over Lecce, Juventus will aim to build on this success, but Atalanta poses a formidable challenge. Having key players fit and available is essential to their pursuit of victory.

Juventus must perform at their highest level to achieve a positive result, and the potential absence of Vlahovic and Kean would be a significant setback. Nevertheless, the team boasts other talented players who can step up and make a meaningful impact.

In the coming days, Allegri will need to carefully consider his starting lineup, weighing the risks and rewards of fielding Vlahovic and Kean if they have not fully recovered from their injuries.

Juve FC Says

The last thing we need is injuries to two of our forwards, a weakened forward line can lead to a goal drought and that could be disastrous for the club as they seek to be competitive in the race for the Scudetto.