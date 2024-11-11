Juventus midfielders Manuel Locatelli and Nicolo Fagioli are reportedly in the running for a late Italy call-up.

Neither player was included in the original squad. Despite making leaps and bounds since the start of the season, Locatelli remains outside Luciano Spalletti’s plans. The 26-year-old was famously omitted from the Euro 2024 squad, and it has been the case ever since.

On the other hand, Fagioli has been a regular feature for the Azzurri since making his return to action following an eight-month betting ban, as Spalletti clearly appreciates his talent.

However, the 24-year-old’s playing time at Juventus decreased over the past few weeks, costing him a spot in Italy’s squad for the next two UEFA Nations League fixtures against Belgium and France. Spalletti replaced the former Cremonese man with in-form Lazio midfielder Nicolo Rovella.

Nevertheless, Saturday’s Derby della Mole saw Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci leave the pitch while carrying an injury. Therefore, the 23-year-old’s availability remains uncertain.

So according to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, if the Granata star were to forfeit his place with the Azzurri, his replacement would likely come from across town. The Roman newspaper expects either Locatelli or Fagioli to be a late addition to the Azzurri squad.

Fagioli might have Spalletti’s favor, but Locatelli’s impressive form could sway the former Roma and Napoli manager.

Three Juventus players have already been selected for the Italian squad. Andrea Cambiaso has become a stalwart for both club and country, so his call-up was hardly surprising. Federico Gatti also makes his return to the fold after being left out of the previous camp due to a physical issue.

Nevertheless, the most jubilant surprise for Bianconeri fans was the inclusion of Nicolo Savona who rounded off a meteoric rise to stardom by earning his maiden call-up for the senior national team.