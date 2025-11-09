Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti could decide to ring the changes in the middle of the park, with Manuel Locatelli set for a new role.

Since his arrival in Turin in the summer of 2021, the former Sassuolo star has been operating as a deep-lying playmaker.

While his ability to shield the backline is undeniable, the 27-year-old’s distribution has been a topic of long debate among fans and observers. Although he can occasionally pick up a teammate with a long ball, many blame the captain for the team’s often-slow tempo.

Spalletti’s Juventus remains a work in progress

According to IlBianconero, Luciano Spalletti has been promised two new midfielders in 2026, including one capable of interpreting the Regista role. After all, the 66-year-old has always relied on the playmaking abilities of a clever central midfielder, from Claudio Pizarro to Stanislav Lobotka, all the way through Marcelo Brozovic.

Nevertheless, Damien Comolli and Co. aren’t expected to act hastily in January, but they’ll likely wait until the summer when they’ll have the opportunity to pursue more prominent profiles.

But in the meantime, Spalletti might not necessarily stick with Locatelli as his deep-lying playmaker, but could instead switch him into a box-to-box midfielder, which is his original playing role.

This could be the case if the manager opts for a tactical overhaul and adopts a 4-3-3 formation, a solution he mentioned in his press conference following the draw against Torino.

Spalletti considering Koopmeiners & Miretti for Regista role?

If the Bianconeri were to move to a three-man midfield, Locatelli and Thuram would be able to operate as box-to-box midfielders, but who would Spalletti entrust with the Regista role?

As the source explains, the main candidate would be Teun Koopmeiners. The Dutchman has been tasked with an unusual role at the back since Spaletti’s arrival, but Lloyd Kelly should return to action after the break, allowing the former Atalanta star to resume his duties in the middle of the park.

The alternative solution is Fabio Miretti, a Juventus youth product who has recently returned from injury. The Italian has mostly played as a box-to-box midfielder, but he has also featured as a Regista in the past, especially when he made his first steps with the first team in the spring of 2022.