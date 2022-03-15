Two Juventus starlets join U-19 squad for Youth League Quarter Finals

For the first time in the club’s history, Juventus advanced to the Quarter Finals of the UEFA Youth League. The Bianconeri’s U-19 side will host Liverpool’s youngsters in Turin today at 16:00 CET.

This knockout stage match will take place on one leg. Therefore, we’ll find out who will advance to the Semi Finals by the end of Tuesday’s encounter – either at the end normal time or following penalty shootouts.

In fact, the Italians progressed to this stage after beating AZ Alkmaar away from home thanks to shootouts.

In order to maximize their chances of winning, the under-19 side called up two brilliant talents who have been training with the first Juventus team as of late.

We’re talking about talented striker Matias Soulé and rising midfielder Fabio Miretti.

The two youngsters were often found in Max Allegri’s matchday squad in the last few weeks due to the ravaging injury crisis that hit the squad.

Nevertheless, the two young talents didn’t made it to the pitch. So with the crisis easing up, Allegri will allow Soulé and Miretti to join the U-19 instead of calling them to his own squad which will take on Villarreal on Wednesday.

After all, the two will surely make themselves much more useful within the U-19 squad.

Here is the full list of players as published by ilBianconero.

1- Senko

2- Savona

3- Turicchia

5- Nzouango Bikien

7- Hasa

9- Cerri

10- Bonetti

11- Iling-Junior

12- Scaglia

13- Muharemovic

14- Mulazzi

16- Rouhi

17- Chibozo

18- Turco

19- Fiumanò

25- Mbangula

29- Maressa

30- Daffara

32- Miretti

33- Soulè