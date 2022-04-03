Two Juventus stars are among the three most valuable players in Serie A

Juventus is gradually building a team of strong and talented players as they phase out the old ones.

One of the biggest news from the club in recent weeks is that they will lose Paulo Dybala on a free transfer at the end of this season after failing to meet his contract demands.

The Argentinian was supposed to become the new main man at the club after Cristiano Ronaldo left in the summer, but injuries meant he is rarely available to play.

Juve has signed Dusan Vlahovic and Dybala is no longer the focus of their project, which makes his departure not such a big deal to the club.

Before Vlahovic arrived, Juve had one of the best attackers in Europe in their squad in the person of Federico Chiesa.

Fichajes.net claims both of them are two of the top three most valuable players in Serie A now.

At 85m euros, Vlahovic is the most valuable player in Italy’s top flight, while Chiesa is valued at 70m euros, the same as Sergej Milinkovic Savic, who is the other player in the top three.

Juve FC Says

This confirms that Juve has been doing well in the transfer market and we now need trophies to show for those efforts.

The combination of Chiesa and Vlahovic is a mouth-watering one and it would be exciting to watch them combine when the former returns from injury.