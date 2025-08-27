Juventus may look to complete further sales to Premier League clubs before the close of the current transfer window, as English sides continue to strengthen their squads.

The Bianconeri have already sanctioned the departure of Douglas Luiz to Nottingham Forest earlier in the summer, and they remain focused on ensuring the right balance within their playing staff. With several new additions targeted, Juventus are mindful that departures are necessary before further spending can be authorised.

Premier League Interest in Juventus Defenders

According to Tuttomercatoweb, both Nicolo Savona and Lloyd Kelly have emerged as potential transfer options for Premier League sides searching for late deals. Interest in the duo is said to be growing as clubs look to reinforce their defences before the window shuts.

While Juventus consider both players to be part of the current plans of their manager, there is an acknowledgement that a strong financial offer could change the club’s stance. This pragmatic approach allows the Bianconeri to remain competitive in the transfer market while also creating flexibility to bring in new recruits.

The prospect of losing either defender would undoubtedly leave a gap, given their importance within the squad. However, the potential financial returns could provide Juventus with the resources needed to secure further reinforcements, ensuring that the overall quality of the team remains intact.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Balancing the Squad for the Season Ahead

Juventus’ situation reflects the delicate balance many top clubs face, as they look to strengthen without overloading their squads. By carefully managing both incomings and outgoings, the Bianconeri are aiming to maintain a group that is competitive on all fronts.

While Savona and Kelly are appreciated within the club for their contributions, the possibility of their departure cannot be ruled out. If the right offer arrives, Juventus may well decide that releasing them is in the best interests of the team’s long-term planning.

For now, both remain available for selection, but with Premier League clubs circling and the transfer deadline fast approaching, their futures could soon be the subject of significant change.