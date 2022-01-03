Two Juventus stars could miss Napoli match through illness

Luca Pellegrini and Kaio Jorge could miss Juventus’ first match of 2022 against Napoli this week.

The Bianconeri players have been on Christmas break since last month and are resuming training ahead of the blockbuster match against the Partenopei.

Both clubs have had some of their players test positive for covid-19 ahead of the match.

However, it seems Juventus’ problem is beyond a covid outbreak among their players.

Il Bianconero reports that Pellegrini and Jorge have both not taken part in recent training sessions because of illnesses.

The report says both youngsters have come down with the flu and they risk missing out on the match against Napoli this week.

Juve FC Says

This is not a good time for Juve to lose players to an illness or injury, but it is an inevitable part of life.

It is also one reason the top European clubs have alternative players in each position. Thankfully, Juve does as well.

Pellegrini has been playing as Juve’s left-back ahead of Alex Sandro in recent weeks, but the Brazilian could be recalled into the starting XI for the game.

Jorge is yet to establish himself in the Bianconeri team as a key player and would likely not be a big absentee.

However, the club will pray more players are not forced to miss the game because it is now very close.