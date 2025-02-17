Juventus manager Thiago Motta is expected to bring at least two of his regular starters back to the starting lineup for the decisive clash against PSV Eindhoven.

The Bianconeri hosted the first leg of the Champions League play-off round at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday night, and came away with a slim advantage after beating the Dutch champions by two goals to one. Nonetheless, they will have to seal their qualification for the Round of 16 by overcoming their opponents in the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Between the two European contests, Juventus also had to negotiate a crucial Derby d’Italia against their arch-rivals Inter. Motta’s men succeeded in their mission, winning the contest by a solitary strike from Francisco Conceicao.

The manager also had some interesting choices in the leadup to the weekend clash, omitting the likes of Kenan Yildiz and Manuel Locatelli from the starting lineup.

But according to IlBianconero, these two players are expected to make their way back to the starting XI in midweek, especially after earning some rest.

The Turkish teenager will thus be vying for a spot on the wings, so Nicolas Gonzalez could be the main candidate to make way. The Argentine put on a shift against the Nerazzurri, but looked absolutely exhausted towards the end of the contest.

As for Locatelli, he should regain his spot as a deep-lying playmaker after vacating his spot for Khephren Thuram. The latter should be vying for one of the two remaining spots in midfield with Teun Koopmeiners and Weston McKennie, as Douglas Luiz remains highly doubtful for the contest.

Moreover, Andrea Cambiaso could also make his return to the starting lineup after overcoming an ankle injury. The left-back put on a solid cameo against Inter, but he’s still undergoing differentiated work in training, which suggests he isn’t fully fit just yet.