In the final fixture of Serie A in 2023, Juventus earned a hard-fought victory over Roma at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The Bianconeri collected three valuable points that saw them cut the gap with Inter to just two points, taking full advantage of their rivals’ slip in Genoa.

At the end of the matchday, TuttoMercatoWeb named the Best XI lineup from the Serie A weekend, and it includes two Juventus players.

Adrien Rabiot was the author of the goal that separated the two sides. Dusan Vlahovic’s astonishing backheel assist released the Frenchman who kept his composure to beat Rui Patricio.

Therefore, the former PSG star made the cut, joining Udinese’s Martin Payero in the middle of the park.

For his part, Gleison Bremer earned his place by suffocating Romelu Lukaku for 90+ minutes.

The Brazilian defender had the upper hand over the Belgian giant who hardly had a sniff at the ball around the Juventus penalty box.

The list also includes Lazio’s Taty Castellanos who enjoyed a superb display against Frosinone. He joins Atalanta’s Ademolo Lookman and Inter’s Marko Arnautovic who finally broke his duck in Serie A this season.

The fantasy lineup also features Christian Pulisic who scored the winner for Milan against Sassuolo and former Juventus defender Radu Dragusin who nodded the equalizer for Genoa versus Inter.

7.5 CAPRILE (Empoli)

7.5 BREMER (Juventus)

7 DRAGUSIN (Genoa)

7 RANIERI (Fiorentina)

7 PULISIC (Milan)

7.5 RABIOT (Juventus)

7.5 PAYERO (Udinese

7 GUDMUNSSON (Genoa)

7 LOOKMAN (Atalanta)

7.5 CASTELLANOS (Lazio)

7 ARNAUTOVIC (Inter)