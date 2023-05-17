Two Juventus stars feature in the Best XI of Serie A Round 35

Last weekend, Juventus collected their third Serie A win in a row, this time at the expense of Cremonese.

The Bianconeri dominated possession from the get-go, before finding the back of the net twice in the second half, much to the delight of the crowd at the Allianz Stadium.

At the end of the matchday, Calciomercato revealed the Best XI formation from Serie A Round 36, and it includes two Juventus stars.

Unsurprisingly, it was the scoring duo who received the recognition. Nicolò Fagioli broke the deadlock against his former club with a vicious shot that beat Marco Carnesecchi.

The young midfielder started the play himself, picking up Federico Chiesa on the left flank. As the source says it, the 22-year-old is no longer a “side dish” at Juventus, in a reference to his growing importance at the club.

After landing on the “Flop” formation on several occasions in April, it’s relieving to see Fagioli back on the right track.

For his part, Gleison Bremer was untroubled at the back, and sealed the win with a header.

The formation is dominated by Monza who have four representatives in the squad thanks to their 2-0 win over crowned champions Napoli.

Serie A Round 35 (4-3-1-2): Di Gregorio (Monza); Zanoli (Sampdoria), Ampadu (Spezia), Bremer (Juventus), Carlos Augusto (Monza); Fagioli (Juventus), Esposito (Spezia), Oudin (Lecce); Pessina (Monza); Lukaku (Inter), Petagna (Monza)