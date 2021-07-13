Two Juventus stars in Euro 2020 team of the tournament – (Video)

After their great performances in the knockout stages, Juve’s Leonardo Bonucci and Federico Chiesa were picked amongst the Best XI in UEFA’s official Euro 2020 team of the tournament.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was picked as the player of the tournament, and is therefore the natural choice in goal, with England’s Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire, and Italy’s Leonardo Spinazzola completing the backline, whilst Giorgio Chiellini just misses out

The midfield consists of Denmark’s Pierre Hojbjerg, Spain’s Pedri and the Azzurri’s very own, Jorginho. Finally in attack, Chiesa is joined by Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku and the Three Lions winger, Raheem Sterling.

Do you agree with the lineup? Tell us your thoughts.