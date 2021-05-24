Two Juventus stars make Serie A Team of the Season

No team had more players in the WhoScored Serie A Team of the Season than Juventus, tied on two with Sassuolo.

The Old Lady didn’t enjoyed their best domestic campaign despite winning both the Supercoppa Italiana and the Coppa Italia.

While they managed to secure Champions League football on the final day by beating Bologna 4-1, they did so without Cristiano Ronaldo, who was left on the bench.

Juventus didn’t feel the need to bring him on after storming into a 3-0 lead before the break, and increased that lead minutes into the second-half when Alvaro Morata scored the fourth.

While they may have rescued their Champions League spot in the Portuguese’s absence, they may not have done so without him all season, as emphasised by Ronaldo topping the goalscoring charts with 29 league goals, five more than his nearest rival Romelu Lukaku.

The pair above didn’t just score the most out of those in the division, but they also claimed the highest average rating on the pitch, earning their place in the WhoScored.com Serie A Team of the Season.

Juan Cuadrado also claimed a spot in the team for his amazing season at right-back, where was credited with 10 assists (more than any other defender), although the article does have the image of Napoli’s Di Lorenzo showing by error, having only scored an average of 7.14, while Cuadrado is shown as scoring 7.16 in the write-up.

