Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has recently discussed the idea of a Premier League All-Star game featuring players from two regions of the country facing each other.

It is an idea that wasn’t received well, and they even accused him of trying to Americanise the British game.

However, it has some supporters, and it might be an exciting idea to try in Serie A.

A much more exciting one could see the All-Star teams in Europe’s top five leagues meeting each other.

This means the best players from the different leagues would be selected to represent the competition.

If that idea happens today, which players would be in the Serie A All-Star lineup?

A report on Calciomercato has revealed the potential starting XI, and Juventus has two players in it.

It claims Gleison Bremer and Federico Chiesa will certainly be on the team.

Juve FC Says

An All-Star game would be an exciting match to watch, and we could have even more players on the team if it happens at the end of this campaign.

But that will mean more men in our squad will step up and show they are the best in their position in the league.

For now, we need to focus on getting back to form and winning more matches.