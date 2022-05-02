Two Juventus stars may have played their last match for the club this season

Juventus has lost several players to injuries for weeks in this campaign. It is easy to blame the club’s poor form on that.

However, the team was doing badly at the start of this campaign, even when it had most of its key men fit and available.

At this end of the season, more players have been sidelined, and two of Max Allegri’s key men may not play again in this campaign.

Tuttomercatoweb claims Mattia De Sciglio and Juan Cuadrado could return from injury when Juve faces Genoa in the penultimate game of the season.

However, that cannot be said of Weston McKennie and Manuel Locatelli, who have also been sidelined for some time too.

The report claims both players may have played their last game for the club in this campaign as their recovery is taking more time than expected.

Juve FC Says

Thankfully, we have qualified for the Champions League and wouldn’t need to keep working hard on that goal.

However, we still need our best players to help us win the Coppa Italia later this season.

Hopefully, the players at Allegri’s disposal would get the job done and bring that trophy home.