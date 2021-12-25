Two Juventus stars named among Best XI Serie A players for the first half of the season

On Wednesday, Serie A reached its halfway point of the season. Following 19 rounds filled of action, Inter are leading the table and remain the heavy favorites to retain their title.

Milan, Napoli and Atalanta complete the Top 4, while Juventus took advantage of Roma and Fiorentina’s draws to reach fifth place.

Even though the Bianconeri’s campaign remains largely underwhelming thus far, two of their stars made it to Opta’s best formation.

This fantasy lineup is based on the performances of Serie A players throughout the first half of the season.

The Old Lady’s representatives are Matthijs de Ligt and Juan Cuadrado. The Dutchman has been a rock at the back, while the Colombian gets the nod for the right-back spot (despite originally being a winger).

The Juventus duo are joined at the back by Torino’s Bremer and Milan’s Theo Hernandez, with Inter captain Samir Handanovic in goal.

The midfield is dominated by the Nerazzurri in the presence of Marcelo Brozovic and Hakan Calhanoglu. Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz completes the trio in the middle of the park

Atalanta’s Mario Pasalic gets in the nod for the attacking midfield spot, while Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic and Verona’s Giovanni Simeone were naturally chosen to lead the frontline.