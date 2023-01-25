Two Juventus stars named amongst best Serie A players in Round 15

Last Sunday, Juventus and Atalanta entertained the viewers with a back-and-forth affair which ended in a 3-3 draw. Naturally, several players from both sides earned plaudits for their performances following the thrilling battle.

Calciomercato revealed its best lineup from Serie A Round 19, and it features a couple of Bianconeri players.

On the back of a wonderful display, including Angel Di Maria was a no-brainer. The Argentine scored from the spot before creating another two goals with a couple of deft flicks.

The veteran is joined by his young Juventus teammate Nicolò Fagioli who also enjoyed a fabulous outing. The midfielder won the spot kick for Max Allegri’s men, while also providing the assist for Arkadiusz Milik with a precise cross.

Atalanta also have their own duo in the formation. Ademola Lookman had the better of Alex Sandro, scoring a personal brace in the process. Joakim Maehle also had his name on the scoresheet.

But it’s Lazio who clearly get the largest chunk following their 4-0 routing over defending champions Milan. Maurizio Sarri’s men are represented by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto and Mattia Zaccagni.

Serie A Round 19 (4-3-3): Meret (Napoli); Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Smalling (Roma), Erlic (Sassuolo), Maehle (Atalanta); Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio), Fagioli (Juventus), Luis Alberto (Lazio); Di Maria (Juventus), Lookman (Atalanta), Zaccagni (Lazio)