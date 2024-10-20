Journalist Paolo Rossi praised two Juventus players for their performances in the team’s narrow victory against Lazio, where the Bianconeri faced difficulties in breaking down their opponents despite having a man advantage for much of the match. Juventus found themselves playing against ten men for approximately 60 minutes after a Lazio player was sent off, but the win only came thanks to an own goal, highlighting the struggles Juve had in unlocking a well-organized Lazio defence.

Reflecting on the game, Rossi identified Dusan Vlahovic and Nicolo Fagioli as standout performers who contributed positively to the team’s success. He noted that both players demonstrated qualities that will be important for Juventus as they look to build on this win and continue their strong start to the season.

Rossi emphasised Vlahovic’s improvement, in particular, pointing out his clean technical play during decisive moments. The Serbian forward, who has faced criticism for inconsistent performances, showed signs of becoming more influential in attack. As quoted by Tuttojuve, Rossi said:

“A very positive aspect of Juve-Lazio is how Vlahovic entered with technical cleanliness in the decisive actions. The entry of Fagioli was also good, he gave impetus to the manoeuvre.”

Fagioli’s introduction provided a much-needed boost to the midfield, adding urgency and energy that helped Juventus maintain pressure on the Lazio defence. His ability to influence the game’s flow was crucial in breaking through a determined opponent and allowed the Bianconeri to capitalise on their numerical advantage.

However, Rossi also pointed out areas for improvement, particularly with Yildiz, who was described as “too stubborn on the wing,” suggesting that he needs to find better positioning and more effective spaces to exploit. He further noted that the team’s approach under manager Thiago Motta could become “predictable” if players do not diversify their movements.

While the win against Lazio secured three points, Rossi’s analysis highlighted the importance of Juventus improving their attacking sharpness and overall team play as they prepare for tougher challenges ahead.