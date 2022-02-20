Two Juventus stars report to the J Medical centre for further tests

Two Juventus players visited the J Medical Centre today after suffering injuries against Torino at the weekend.

Gazzetta dello Sport’s Giovanni Albanese tweeted a video of Paulo Dybala arriving at the medical facility

Tuttomercatoweb claims the Argentinian is not the only Bianconeri who visited it today.

It says Daniele Rugani also suffered an undetermined injury before the game against Torino and visited the facility for testing.

The Bianconeri will hope they have not suffered any serious problems that would rule them out for long.

Juve FC Says

Dybala and Rugani are two of the oldest members of our current squad and they remain important parts of Max Allegri’s team.

The two players will play important roles for the club in the second half of this season, and we need to keep them fit.

However, the other members of the squad also need to prepare to step up and help the club play like it is not missing any key player.

We don’t have the biggest squad, but we have a quality set of players who can easily make a difference.

We might miss Dybala more than Rugani if both players are sidelined, considering the attacker is a key part of a new-look front-three being built by Allegri.