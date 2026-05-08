Juventus players were given Monday off following their weekend fixture as the squad continued to recover during the closing stages of the campaign. Despite the scheduled rest day, two members of the squad still reported to the club’s training complex for further medical attention.

The Bianconeri are currently pushing to secure a top-four finish this season and remain determined to guarantee qualification for next season’s Champions League. With only a limited number of matches remaining, Juventus are eager to ensure its squad remains in the best possible condition for the decisive weeks ahead.

Juventus Monitoring Fitness Concerns

The club understands that maintaining player fitness will be essential if they are to complete their objective successfully before the end of the campaign. Juventus have relied heavily on several important players throughout the season and will hope to avoid further injury setbacks at this crucial stage.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Manuel Locatelli and Emil Holm both reported to the training ground on Monday for medical checks and treatment after suffering discomfort during their previous matches. The pair are believed to have sustained minor knocks rather than serious injuries.

Juventus reportedly wanted both players to undergo immediate assessment to determine the extent of the issues and ensure there were no underlying concerns ahead of the club’s next fixture. The medical staff are expected to continue monitoring their condition over the coming days.

The Bianconeri remain optimistic that neither player has suffered a significant problem, which would come as a major relief given the importance of the upcoming matches. Juventus know they cannot afford to lose key members of the squad during such an important period of the season.

Positive Signs Ahead Of Next Fixture

At this stage, both Locatelli and Holm are still expected to be available for Juventus’ next match. The club remains hopeful that the pair will recover quickly and return to full training without complications before the upcoming fixture.

Juventus are aware that every remaining match could prove decisive in the battle for a place in the top four. Securing qualification for the Champions League remains one of the club’s primary objectives, making player fitness and squad availability increasingly important during the final weeks of the campaign.