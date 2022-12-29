Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro are two big-name stars who have not impressed at Juventus recently and they will be out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Both players have been below-par in their performances in black and white recently and there is hardly a reason Juve should hand them new contracts.

A report on Il Bianconero confirms both players are likely leaving the club because Juve has no intention of offering them new deals.

The club has still not opened talks with them even though they can speak to other clubs from next month. This is a clear sign Juve wants them to leave.

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado and Sandro have been terrible for us so far and we need to get rid of them as quickly as possible.

Both players have had good seasons in our shirt, but they have regressed recently and the best thing to do is to end the relationship and allow them to find new homes.

We have more than enough time to search for replacements, or we could groom one of our budding youngsters to take over when they exit the Allianz Stadium.

However, we must be sure they are no longer valuable and can be replaced before allowing them to go.