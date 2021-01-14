Two Juventus stars set to return for the Inter clash

Although Juventus managed to beat Sassuolo 3-1 in their latest league fixtures, the Bianconeri left the pitch with several injury concerns.

Weston Mckennie and Paulo Dybala were both taken off before half time after suffering from knocks. Federico Chiesa almost lasted 90 minutes last Sunday, however, the former Fiorentina winger was on the receiving end of a nasty challenge from Pedro Obiang which could have broken his ankle.

Medical tests on Monday revealed that the Argentine star will be out for 15 to 20 days, which rules him out from several crucial fixtures, including the Derby d’Italia against Inter this Sunday and the Italian Super cup battle against Napoli (Official Juventus Website).

However, some positive news were reserved for the Bianconeri faithful, as the physical examinations of Chiesa and Mckennie didn’t reveal any injuries, but their conditions had to be monitored for few days.

During Juve’s Coppa Italia round 16 tie against Genoa, the Italian winger and the American midfielder were left out of the match, perhaps as a precautionary measure.

Nonetheless, according to ilBiancoNero, the two players will take part in the Sunday trip towards Milano, and their conditions will be then evaluated to find out whether they will be fit enough to start the crucial match against the Nerazzurri, or remain on the bench.

The report adds that two other key members could make their returns before Sunday. Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro have missed the last two league matches against Milan and Sassuolo after testing positive for Covid-19, however, they will be allowed rejoin the squad if their latest tests turn back negative.