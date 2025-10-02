Juventus were far from pleased with their 2-2 draw against Villarreal on the second matchday of the Champions League group stage.

The Bianconeri pulled off a remarkable second-half comeback, but they failed to properly defend a corner kick, which allowed Renato Veiga to score the 90th-minute equaliser against his former club.

Igor Tudor immediately expressed his disappointment after the contest, but insisted that his defenders shouldn’t be blamed for the result, as they performed better than most others.

Teun Koopmeiners & Jonathan David disappoint once more

The manager’s view didn’t completely resonate with the Italian newspapers, as they handed Lloyd Kelly relatively low ratings (around 5.5). Even Federico Gatti, who scored a marvellous bicycle kick, only received grades between 6 and 6.5.

Nevertheless, Tudor’s point still stands, as perhaps he was referencing two attacking players who put on abysmal showings. If so, then the Italian media would certainly agree, as Jonathan David and Teun Koopmeiners received below-par marks.

(Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

The Canadian striker wasted an absolute sitter early in the second half after being put through on goal by Francisco Conceicao, while the Dutchman produced another anonymous display while playing in an advanced role.

On the contrary, Conceicao earned the highest ratings (around 7.5), as he managed to instantly change the outcome of the match following his introduction. The lively Portuguese scored the goal that put Juventus ahead.

Moreover, Manuel Locatelli received the highest grades among Juventus players who were in the starting lineup.

Here are all the player ratings from the main Italian newspapers, as published by IlBianconero.

Juventus player ratings vs Villarreal

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Perin 6

Kalulu 6

Gatti 6,5

Kelly 5

Cambiaso 5,5

Locatelli 6,5

McKennie 5,5

Cabal 5,5 (Joao Mario 5,5)

Koopmeiners 4,5 (Conceicao 7)

Yildiz 6 (Adzic 5,5)

David 5

Tudor 5

Tuttosport

Perin 6,5

Kalulu 6,5

Gatti 5,5

Kelly 6,5

Cambiaso 5,5

Locatelli 7

McKennie 6,5

Cabal 5 (Joao Mario 5)

Koopmeiners 5 (Conceicao 7,5)

Yildiz 6

David 4

Tudor 5,5

Corriere dello Sport

Perin 6,5

Kalulu 6

Gatti 6

Kelly 5,5

Cambiaso 5,5

Locatelli 6,5

McKennie 6

Cabal 5,5 (Joao Mario 5)

Koopmeiners 4 (Conceicao 7,5)

Yildiz 6

David 4,5

Tudor 5,5